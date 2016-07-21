6 Secrets Smart Leaders Employ to Achieve Work-Life Balance

July 21, 2016 5 min read

Maintaining peak performance at work is often stressful and demanding. Responsibilities and deadlines can easily bleed over into a team member's personal life. And the result can be anything from health problems, to burnout, to job dissatisfaction.

It's in a leader's best interest, then, to ensure the team is healthy, energetic and engaged in order to surpass company goals and maintain top productivity.

This starts with establishing a strong work ethic without infringing on too much personal time. Savvy leaders employ the following six secrets to help both their teams and themselves reach a delicate but successful work-life balance.