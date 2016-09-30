4 Ways to Establish Transparency in Your Business

Learn how an Atlanta CEO established transparency and vulnerability in his business.

September 30, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all have our own version of hometown heroes. As an entrepreneur, based in Atlanta, I could name as some of mine several local entrepreneurs blazing a trail for the rest of us -- with both their company’s financial success and their leadership.

One such entrepreneur is Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft, which helps salespeople increase qualifed demos and appointments.

We live in a culture that glamorizes entrepreneurs, but we rarely hear the stories of struggle or vulnerability. I've known Porter since before he was the CEO, back in the days when he was growing SalesLoft from no revenue to eight figures in under three years.

“I've been an entrepreneur and seller since I sold commemorative pins to Olympics fans in Atlanta's Centennial Park in 1996," Porter recently told me. "In 2011, I met with David Cummings, one of the top software entrepreneurs in Atlanta, and we decided to build software to help salespeople get more information about their buyers so they could engage their prospects with more sincerity."

This is how Porter's CEO story began: “In the first year of SalesLoft, we fell flat on our face," he said. "We burned up a lot of capital and learned a lot of lessons. After a total systems reboot in 2013, we've been able to build one of the fastest growing and most successful SaaS companies in business. During the reboot, we learned the power of core values, and they've guided us ever since."