Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know

Also, if you hire a non-U.S. citizen who performs any work inside the United States, you would need to file the 1099. It is your responsibility to verify that the worker is indeed a non-U.S. citizen, and performed all work outside the United States. For that purpose, in the future you might want to have that foreign worker fill out, sign and return to you Form W-8BEN.

Don't ignore the 1099 or the process and even if you miss the first deadline of January 31, get with your CPA and make sure to finish up the process before the end of March. This could save you major penalties if you get caught not filing the Forms and you can show reasonable cause for your delays.

Moving forward in 2014, make sure to get a Form W-9 from all your vendors before they can get paid. This will save you a lot of headaches next January so you don't have to track down their mailing addresses or EINs.

If there is any good news, most accountants will provide this service affordably and efficiently for you during the month of January so you can stay focused on your New Year's Resolutions and making money rather than filling out paperwork.