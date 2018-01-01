1099s
Gig Workers
Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy
Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
More From This Topic
Finance
Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?
Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Finance
Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know
This is the month get your 1099s out to your vendors. We break down what you need to know and do.
Finance
5 Year-End Tax Tips to Get You Ready for 2014
Taking some time now to get your finances and taxes in order can bring substantial savings come tax season.
Finance
What To Do If You Receive a 1099-K Notice From the IRS
Stay calm: It may not be an audit. Get some professional tax advice, gather up your records and respond, says tax expert Barbara Weltman.
Finance
Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy
New IRS-approved web filing options make filing 1099 forms a breeze.
Finance
Online Sellers Brace for a New Tax Filing Requirement
Some small businesses may need to declare added income on their 2011 returns. Here's what you need to know if do business on eBay or Etsy.
Growth Strategies
Congress Moves to Cut Controversial 1099 Provision
The Senate overwhelmingly voted to repeal a controversial provision within the health-care law.
Finance
Three Online Tax Resources for Small-Business Owners
Looking for ways to make Tax Day a little less painful? These websites might have what you need.
Growth Strategies
What Healthcare Reform Could Mean for Your Business
Healthcare reform isn't a done deal, but you still need to prep for upcoming changes