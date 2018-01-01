1099s

More From This Topic

Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?
Finance

Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?

Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Bonnie Lee | 4 min read
Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know
Finance

Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know

This is the month get your 1099s out to your vendors. We break down what you need to know and do.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
5 Year-End Tax Tips to Get You Ready for 2014
Finance

5 Year-End Tax Tips to Get You Ready for 2014

Taking some time now to get your finances and taxes in order can bring substantial savings come tax season.
Bonnie Lee | 3 min read
What To Do If You Receive a 1099-K Notice From the IRS
Finance

What To Do If You Receive a 1099-K Notice From the IRS

Stay calm: It may not be an audit. Get some professional tax advice, gather up your records and respond, says tax expert Barbara Weltman.
Barbara Weltman | 4 min read
Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy
Finance

Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy

New IRS-approved web filing options make filing 1099 forms a breeze.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg
Online Sellers Brace for a New Tax Filing Requirement
Finance

Online Sellers Brace for a New Tax Filing Requirement

Some small businesses may need to declare added income on their 2011 returns. Here's what you need to know if do business on eBay or Etsy.
Carol Tice
Congress Moves to Cut Controversial 1099 Provision
Growth Strategies

Congress Moves to Cut Controversial 1099 Provision

The Senate overwhelmingly voted to repeal a controversial provision within the health-care law.
Diana Ransom
Three Online Tax Resources for Small-Business Owners
Finance

Three Online Tax Resources for Small-Business Owners

Looking for ways to make Tax Day a little less painful? These websites might have what you need.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
What Healthcare Reform Could Mean for Your Business
Growth Strategies

What Healthcare Reform Could Mean for Your Business

Healthcare reform isn't a done deal, but you still need to prep for upcoming changes
Craig Guillot | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.