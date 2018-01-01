Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg

More From Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg

Video Conferencing So Easy a 3-Year-Old Can Use It
Technology

Video Conferencing So Easy a 3-Year-Old Can Use It

Zoom brings affordable, full-featured video meetings to small businesses, and created a tablet-based education platform that children can use.
3 min read
App Makes Creating a Single Page 'Pitch Site' Super Simple
Ready for Anything

App Makes Creating a Single Page 'Pitch Site' Super Simple

Crushpath's easy-to-use software connects social media feeds and Salesforce software into one convenient package.
3 min read
Entrepreneur Finds a Niche in Tenant-Friendly Commercial Space Listings
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur Finds a Niche in Tenant-Friendly Commercial Space Listings

San Francisco startup 42Floors makes the process of leasing an office for your growing company simple.
3 min read
10 Must-Have Tech Tools for Producing Better Live Events
Technology

10 Must-Have Tech Tools for Producing Better Live Events

Apps, ideas and resources that can inject new life into your next live meeting, conference or trade show.
15 Useful Tech Tools for Your Business
Technology

15 Useful Tech Tools for Your Business

From a camera for creatives to a keyboard for restaurant-owners, we've found 15 handy gadgets to get the job done.
10 Essential Steps for Getting Started With QuickBooks Accounting Tools
Technology

10 Essential Steps for Getting Started With QuickBooks Accounting Tools

Follow these tips for using the popular accounting software right.
6 min read
Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy
Finance

Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy

New IRS-approved web filing options make filing 1099 forms a breeze.
5 Steps to a Stress-Free Website Redesign
Technology

5 Steps to a Stress-Free Website Redesign

What to consider when giving your old business site a forward-looking facelift.
5 min read
10 Quick Steps to Creating a Facebook Ad Campaign
Technology

10 Quick Steps to Creating a Facebook Ad Campaign

A step-by-step look at how to start advertising on the big social network.
6 min read
Office Technology for Every Stage of Your Business
Technology

Office Technology for Every Stage of Your Business

From smartphones and tablets to projectors and desk chairs, we've collected 13 products for your growing business.
Is Instagram on the Web Worth It for Your Business?
Marketing

Is Instagram on the Web Worth It for Your Business?

Users of the popular photo editing app can now post images to the web -- but it might not be right for everyone.
5 Easy-to-Use Tools to Make Business Email More Secure
Technology

5 Easy-to-Use Tools to Make Business Email More Secure

Want to beef up email security? Consider these useful tools.
4 min read
3 Tools That Can Take the Headaches Out of Hiring and HR
Growth Strategies

3 Tools That Can Take the Headaches Out of Hiring and HR

Can't afford to hire an HR manager? These simple online tools can make that job easier.
3 Confusing Windows 8 Features Explained
Technology

3 Confusing Windows 8 Features Explained

We've figured out the workarounds for three of Windows 8's most frustrating new features.
3 Low-Cost Sales Lead Tools for Startups
Ready for Anything

3 Low-Cost Sales Lead Tools for Startups

You don't have to spend big money to get the same valuable contacts as the big guys. Here are some options to consider.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.