Morning Routines

5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.

Setting a positive, productive tone for the day is all about giving yourself time to get your wits together. Prepare for your entry into the work arena, if you want to win there.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.
Image credit: Geber86 | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO of Fifth Avenue Brands
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The difference between successful people and everyone else is the way they utilize time. With only so many hours in a day, you need to maximize those hours. The best of the best are up early and getting to work before their peers have rolled out of bed. So, what are the top five habits of successful people before 8 am?

 

 

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.

Use a real alarm clock

Use a real alarm clock
Image credit: Shutterstock

You might look at this tip and wonder what difference it really makes. A real alarm clock forces you to get out of bed. For example, if you use your phone as an alarm clock all you have to do is reach over and press the screen. Unsurprisingly, most people take five more minutes.

Related: Waking Up an Hour Earlier Every Morning Can Transform Everything

But if the alarm clock is on the other side of the room, you’re forced to get out of bed. Furthermore, using a real alarm clock discourages you from checking social media and wasting precious time.

Next Slide
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.

Take some time to breathe

Take some time to breathe
Image credit: Storyblocks

Successful people don’t leap out of bed and head for the computer. They understand the importance of reducing stress and relaxing. More often than not, they’re the people enjoying a cup of coffee or reading a book before they get started with the day’s work.

Rituals like this will enable you to clear your head and get yourself in the right state of mind for the day ahead.

Next Slide
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.

Set out your clothes the night before

Set out your clothes the night before
Image credit: Shutterstock

Setting out your clothes for the next day is a sign of an organized mind. It means the next day is going to be all about what you’re going to do, rather than focusing on trivial matters. This will save you time the next day and enable you to maximize every single minute.

Related: 5 Daily Habits That Will Increase Your Productivity Levels

Next Slide
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.

Get in a workout

Get in a workout
Image credit: Storyblocks

Fitness is important for your health. Successful people prioritize a workout for another reason, though. Exercise is scientifically proven to get those endorphins racing. Endorphins are the happy drugs that your brain produces in certain circumstances, and one of them is exercise.

It doesn’t have to be a sweaty, exhausting workout. It could involve some gentle minutes on an exercise bike, a short jog, or a yoga session. Find something that works for you.

Next Slide
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.

Read something you enjoy

Read something you enjoy
Image credit: Shutterstock

We mentioned earlier how successful people tend to read when they get up early. They don’t watch TV or catch up on work emails. Reading gets the brain working, and it improves comprehension. But reading something negative or something boring, such as that email from your boss, sets a tone for the day.

Consider starting off the day with a self-improvement book or something that you can learn from. For example, if you’re interested in financial news start with that.

Related: 5 Morning Rituals To Make Each Day Happier and More Productive

Together these rituals are going to keep you healthy and productive, setting a positive tone for the day ahead. Don’t try to implement these changes all at once. Some minor changes implemented gradually will help you to adjust to your new morning routine.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.
  • Use a real alarm clock
  • Take some time to breathe
  • Set out your clothes the night before
  • Get in a workout
  • Read something you enjoy
 Next Slide