5 College Degrees That Prepare You for Small-Business Success

January 16, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Think you need an MBA in order to be a successful entrepreneur? Think again. There are many aspects to founding a successful business, and a foundation based on “business” (which is highly subjective) is just one of them. In fact, almost any degree you can imagine can bolster small business success if you look at it from the right angle.

Art history majors, English majors, and geography majors, unite! Your degree is perfect preparation for entrepreneurial success. I'm surprised at how many things I use daily that I learned while in college. Here are a few of the most “unorthodox for business success degrees” worth having and how to put them to work for you.

Go ahead and tell your parents and Sallie Mae to relax. Maybe you really knew what you were doing at 19 years old after all.

Related: How Much Does College Matter? For Small-Business Owners, Not Much (Infographic)