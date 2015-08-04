4 Ways to Integrate Direct Mail Into Your Digital Marketing Landscape

August 4, 2015 4 min read

As the media landscape continues to shift, it is increasingly vital for marketers to adapt their brands' marketing mix and strategies accordingly. With an ever-growing number of platforms and mediums used to circulate information, savvy brands must evolve or suffer.

All too often, though, more and more marketing dollars are being reallocated to new trends. From social media to email marketing to native marketing, these new opportunities are soaking up more than their fair share. And that's a problem: Dedicating enormous budgets to these emerging media trends not only truncates marketing in other mediums, but limits brands' engagement and reach to consumers.

Instead, the best-laid marketing plans should be dispersed across mediums, concentrating spending by return on investment and consumer engagement.

Why, then, do so many marketers count out direct mail, one of the longest-reigning direct-marketing platforms available, with a higher capability than email for customization and ROI?

Direct mail is in fact the golden child of the print media family. With its unrivaled track record for success and brand loyalty, direct mail -- meaning circulars and print coupons distributed via mail -- continues to outpace its digital counterparts, even as those services multiply. Compared to email, direct mail actually elicits a higher response rate and engagement with consumers. Consider: email's 0.12 percent response rate vs. direct mail’s 3.4 percent rate.

So, consider using direct mail as part of your integrated marketing campaigns. Here are some quick tips to help your team re-evaluate its integration (or reintegration) into your brand’s increasingly digital marketing strategy.