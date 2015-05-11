Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The climb to the top can be tough going -- for anyone.
But as women, there are particular hurdles that can make the journey upward toward positions of power and influence -- in myriad spheres -- especially challenging.
Here, in 50 inspiring quotes, businesswomen, role models, activists, entertainers, authors, politicians and more share their thoughts on leadership and success -- and what exactly those mean to them.
Whether we're forging our own paths or following in the footsteps of those who've gone ahead, these trailblazers, innovators, explorers and disrupters can encourage, motivate and push us to reach new heights -- in business and in life.
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
Restore connection
“’Restore connection’ is not just for devices, it is for people too. If we cannot disconnect, we cannot lead. Creating the culture of burnout is opposite to creating a culture of sustainable creativity. This is something that needs to be taught in business schools. This mentality needs to be introduced as a leadership and performance-enhancing tool.” -- Arianna Huffington, Huffington Post
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
My father had a simple tes
“My father had a simple test that helps me measure my own leadership quotient: When you are out of the office, he once asked me, does your staff carry on remarkable well without you?” -- Martha Peak, AMA magazines
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
Good leaders organize
“Good leaders organize and align people around what the team needs to do. Great leaders motivate and inspire people with why they’re doing it. That’s purpose. And that’s the key to achieving something truly transformational.” -- Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
I just love bossy women
“I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind leading.” -- Amy Poehler, actress
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
Presenting leadership as a list
“Presenting leadership as a list of carefully defined qualities (like strategic, analytical and performance-oriented) no longer holds. Instead, true leadership stems from individuality that is honestly and sometimes imperfectly expressed… Leaders should strive for authenticity over perfection.” -- Sheryl Sandberg, COO Facebook
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
You have to look at leadership through the eyes of the followers
“You have to look at leadership through the eyes of the followers and you have to live the message. What I have learned is that people become motivated when you guide them to the source of their own power and when you make heroes out of employees who personify what you want to see in the organization.” -- Anita Roddick, businesswoman
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
I always did something I was a little not ready to do
“I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow. When there’s that moment of ‘Wow, I’m not really sure I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, that’s when you have a breakthrough.” -- Marissa Mayer, Yahoo
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
I work really hard at trying to see the big picture
“I work really hard at trying to see the big picture and not getting stuck in ego. I believe we’re all put on this planet for a purpose, and we all have a different purpose… When you connect with that love and that compassion, that’s when everything unfolds.” -- Ellen DeGeneres, comedian
50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders
Leadership is not about men in suits
“Leadership is not about men in suits. It is a way of life for those who know who they are and are willing to be their best to create the life they want to live.” -- Kathleen Schafer, Leadership Connection