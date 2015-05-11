50 Motivational Quotes From Disruptive, Trailblazing, Inspiring Women Leaders

May 11, 2015 9 min read

The climb to the top can be tough going -- for anyone.

But as women, there are particular hurdles that can make the journey upward toward positions of power and influence -- in myriad spheres -- especially challenging.

Here, in 50 inspiring quotes, businesswomen, role models, activists, entertainers, authors, politicians and more share their thoughts on leadership and success -- and what exactly those mean to them.

Whether we're forging our own paths or following in the footsteps of those who've gone ahead, these trailblazers, innovators, explorers and disrupters can encourage, motivate and push us to reach new heights -- in business and in life.

