Why, When You Fail, You Should 'Fail Forward'

So, you've fallen on your face? Consider that you're walking in the footsteps of some 'famous failures,' like Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey and Stephen King.

Teachers described him as “too stupid to learn anything.” He got fired from two jobs because he was “non-productive.”

Then he tried inventing something completely new. What’s even crazier is that he tried 1,000 times, unsuccessfully. When a reporter asked him how it felt to fail 1,000 times, the story goes, he replied, “I didn’t fail 1,000 times. “[The invention] was an invention with 1,000 steps.”

Through pure determination, Thomas Edison -- initially a failure -- made the world a brighter place to live in. If such good things come from success, then why do we choose to always look at the brighter days and completely disown the tough times?

Here are five more inspiring stories to keep in mind, should you ever feel that you’re the biggest failure.

