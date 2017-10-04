5 Tips to Help You Be the Sort of Leader Employees Love to Work For

How to appreciate your employees and earn their trust.

October 4, 2017 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Clients are important, but they aren't the number one priority of successful organizations -- employees are.

When a company hires the right people and clearly imparts its vision, it fosters an atmosphere of growth, efficiency and creativity among its employees. Loyal and satisfied clients become a natural by-product.

I believe this is why successful organizations are very deliberate about creating a workplace culture that allows for maximum productivity.

If the office plaque professes "a culture that encourages freedom and open communication," but employees tiptoe around, looking over their shoulder when the boss is around, the true culture of that company is one of fear.

Positive and productive workplace cultures start from the top and have to be deliberately cultivated. Below are five good ways to improve the culture in your business.

