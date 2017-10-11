17 Things You Need to Know About Remote Work

If you're thinking of joining a distributed workforce, here are some things you should know.

October 11, 2017 7 min read

Just because someone is working from home doesn’t mean they’re sitting in front of their TV watching Netflix in their pajamas. Recent research has found that remote workers are actually more productive than employees who head into the office every day.

Related: 6 Characteristics of Successful Remote Employees

Today, more and more people are beginning to work remotely. According to a recent Gallup survey, 43 percent of employed Americans spend at least some time working remotely every week. Of these people, 34 percent spend four to five days working outside the office -- an 11 percent increase from 2012.

It’s no wonder -- remote work has a number of perks for employees, from boosting productivity, increasing happiness to engaging employees. The perks of a remote workforce aren’t just for employees though. Research has found that a distributed workforce not only cuts costs for a business, but there’s less turnover at companies and hiring processes are more efficient.

Related: 4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers

Of course, not everything can be perfect and working remotely does come with its own set of challenges, including job intensity and work-life balance. So, if you’re thinking about working remotely or having a distributed team, here are 17 things you need to know.