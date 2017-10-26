6 Cost-Cutting Habits Every Freelancer Should Develop

The greatest financial habit you can have in business is cutting costs.

Many freelancers would rather do anything than work for someone else. They love to call the shots, determine their rates and work the hours they choose. They have love the freedom: time freedom, spiritual freedom, financial freedom . . .

Wait, that's not right.

The notion that being your own boss gives you financial freedom is one of the prospects that attract a lot of people into freelancing. However, the sense of freedom you get as a freelancer can actually obstruct you on your journey to financial independence.

One great way to avoid this and ensure you not only make, but also keep more money as a freelancer, is to always find ways to save money on almost everything that concerns your business. In fact, as a freelancer, you should develop these cost-cutting habits.