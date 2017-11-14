12 High-Profile Billionaires and Millionaires Who Aren't Leaving Their Fortunes to Their Children

Many high-profile business magnates, billionaires and celebrities believe that they've worked too hard to simply hand their fortunes over to their kids when they die.

Start Slideshow

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Many high-profile business magnates, billionaires and celebrities believe that they've worked too hard to simply hand their fortunes over to their kids when they die.

And with inheritance tax in the U.K. set at 40 percent on all values over £325,000 ($425,000), it's clear why many members of the super-rich elite would rather their money went towards more worthwhile causes.

Business Insider has compiled a list of 12 high-profile millionaires and billionaires -- some of whom are the world's biggest business magnates -- who won't be signing over their fortunes to their kids in their will.

Whether the money's going to worthy causes or they're simply planning on spending every last penny themselves, scroll on to discover 12 high-profile billionaires and millionaires who aren't leaving a penny to their children -- ranked in ascending order by their net worth.

Related: The 9 Richest Self-Made Female Billionaires in the World