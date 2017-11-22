My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Leadership > Education

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

Find out what types of degrees led Tim Cook, Mary Barra and other CEOs to the top of the ladder.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

If you want to be the CEO of a powerful company, choosing the right college major is an important place to start.

We took a look at the leaders of the top 11 companies in this year's Fortune 500, and by and large, they each majored in a field directly related to industry of their future employer. And nearly all of the CEOs obtained post-graduate education after getting their bachelor's degree.

Here are the college degrees held by some of America's most powerful CEOs.

Related video: Is College Education Dead?

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

1. Steven Collis -- AmerisourceBergen

Twitter/William Cain

AmerisourceBergen is worth $17.31 billion.

B.S. in commerce -- University of the Witwatersrand

Honors bachelor of commerce -- University of the Witwatersrand

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

2. James Hackett -- Ford Motor Company

Paul Sancya / AP

Ford Motor Company is worth $46.65 billion.

B.S. in finance -- University of Michigan

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

3. Randall Stephenson -- AT&T

AP

AT&T is worth $212.54 billion.

B.S. in accounting -- University of Central Oklahoma

Master of Accountancy -- University of Oklahoma

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

4. Mary Barra -- General Motors

Bill Pugliano/Getty

General Motors is worth $61.64 billion.

B.S. in electrical engineering -- General Motors Institute

M.B.A. -- Stanford University

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

5. Larry Merlo -- CVS Health

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

CVS Health Corp. is worth $71.18 billion.

B.S. in pharmacy -- University of Pittsburgh

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

6. David Wichmann -- UnitedHealth Group

Twitter/WSJ

UnitedHealth Group is worth $202.57 billion.

B.S. in accounting -- Illinois State University

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

7. John Hammergren -- McKesson

AP Photo/George Nikitin

McKesson is worth $29.41 billion.

B.A. in business administration -- University of Minnesota

M.B.A. -- Xavier University

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

8. Darren Woods -- ExxonMobil

AP Photo/Richard Drew

ExxonMobil is worth $339.55 billion.

B.S. in electrical engineering -- Texas A&M University

M.B.A. -- Northwestern University

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

9. Tim Cook -- Apple

Getty/Justin Sullivan

Apple is worth $871.85 billion.

B.S. in industrial engineering -- Auburn University

M.B.A. -- Duke University

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

10. Warren Buffett -- Berkshire Hathaway

Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway is worth $443.69 billion.

B.S. in business administration -- University of Nebraska

M.S. in economics -- Columbia University

Here's What the Leaders of the 11 Most Successful U.S. Companies Studied in College

11. Doug McMillon -- Walmart

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

Walmart is worth $228.28 billion.

B.S. in business administration -- University of Arkansas

M.B.A. in finance -- University of Tulsa

8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters
Next Article

8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters

Next Article

More Slideshows

Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed
Side Hustle

Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

Glassdoor
3 min read
Listening to These 8 Audiobooks on Success Is a Better Use of Your Lon...
worth-knowing

Listening to These 8 Audiobooks on Success Is a Better Use of Your Lon...

John Boitnott
5 min read
If You Think These 5 Things, You'll Never Get Rich by the Time You're...
Mistakes

If You Think These 5 Things, You'll Never Get Rich by the Time You're...

Adam Toren
6 min read