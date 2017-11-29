10 Signs That You Are a Disrupter

Women with these traits are changing the world day by day. Are you one of them?

November 29, 2017 4 min read

Remember that video from Apple circulating around a few years ago -- about being grateful for the crazy ones? While I wish there was more diversity in that video, I do love the words. Why? The crazy ones are disrupters, and disrupters are my favorite kind of people. They are the brave ones on the front lines of making change in the world.

Yet when you are a woman who disrupts, you face more barriers than your male counterparts. And when you're a non-Caucasian woman, you face even bigger barriers. That is why I wrote Disrupters. I have spent nearly two decades working alongside and studing women who disrupt the world around them in order to advance people, innovation, and the common good. There are so many women like Pat Milligan, Lisa Morales-Hellebo, Oprah Winfrey, and Lisa Ling who are using their skills, talents, and social capital to disrupt the status quos getting in the way of progress.

Find out if you share some of the same traits of these female disrupters. Chances are, you do!

