15 Powerful Money Habits to Adopt Before the Year Is Over

GOBankingRates survey found that 39 percent of Americans have $0 in a savings account. A great way to motivate yourself to save is to name your savings accounts based on how the money will be used --such as emergency fund or home down payment -- and to set up automatic transfers from each paycheck.

"By naming our savings accounts and funding them automatically every paycheck, we are not only assigning our money a 'job' but also associating emotions around each account," Inman said. For example, his family's travel savings account allows them to save on regular basis for vacations to places they have always wanted to visit.

"Recently, we have changed its nickname to Iceland Family Trip," Inman said. "If there was a bigger purchase we wanted to make, we both know we wouldn't rob our Iceland family vacation fund in order to buy something that isn't as important or wouldn't give us the same satisfaction and joy. The more personal you can make it, the less likely you are to overspend in the short term."