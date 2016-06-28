8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile

June 28, 2016 5 min read

This article originally published January 4, 2015.

LinkedIn doesn't play when it comes to professional profile pics and neither should you. If you upload a pic to your profile that isn't actually of you or isn't even a headshot, LinkedIn reserves the right to yank it. (Newsflash: There's no way Hello Kitty's your doppelganger, m'kay.) Seriously screw up your photo three times and -- stee-rike! -- you're out. You'll be banned from uploading your mug ever again. No joke.

In my opinion, LinkedIn doesn't ax awful profile pics enough. Sloppy, cheesy, awkward snaps. Egregiously immature, unprofessional lemme-take-a-selfie-style pics that cut it no problem on Instagram, Tinder or Facebook. Here's a friendly reminder, particularly for the 39 million students and recent college grads lurking on LinkedIn: It's not for Man Crush Monday, not for swiping right and not for stalking your 8th grade crush.

The 313 million-plus member site is for professional networking, specifically with past and present colleagues, hiring managers, potential clients and investors, and other hopefully business-related contacts. That said, your headshot should be professional. In other words, safe. Appealing to a wide audience. Even a little vanilla.

So, if you want to put your best professional game face forward on LinkedIn -- and you do, don't you? -- don't be guilty of committing these common (and often comical) profile pic sins: