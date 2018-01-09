12 Motivation Hacks From the Best of the Best

Working hard brings its own rewards. “Feeling a sense of purpose is perhaps the most important thing in life,” said Susan Weinschenk, PhD, founder and principal at Weinschenk Institute and author of How to Get People to Do Stuff. “You don't have to get this feeling from your job or career, but it's your best bet (outside of raising kids, which is also a job) since, if you are an average American, you will spend over 90,000 hours at it in your lifetime.”

Mellody Hobson, president of Ariel Investments, didn’t get where she is by chasing wealth. She followed the work and honed her ability to do. “When people look at all the things I do, they say it’s overwhelming, but I don’t feel overwhelmed,” she said. “I get it done. I’m very organized, and it’s all tied together.”

Hobson has also been known to say, “The one thing I knew I could do is outwork everyone.” Her ambition and drive was born during a difficult and poor childhood, and it served her when she got to Princeton for her undergraduate studies and when she joined the ranks of board executives. Now at the top, Hobson has been using her influence to push for more minorities and women in the boardroom.

Related: 10 Ways to Stay Motivated as an Entrepreneur