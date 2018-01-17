My Queue

11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

These Garyvee quotes will push you towards success.
Need some inspiration? Look no further than Gary Vaynerchuk. The founder, author, investor, speaker and internet personality has some words of wisdom to help you out.

Vaynerchuk’s always been an entrepreneur at heart. From a young age, Vaynerchuk first showed his entrepreneurial side through selling baseball cards, which taught him a lot about how to start a business, sell retail online and provide customer service. By the time Vaynerchuk graduated college, he hopped on board his family’s wine business and quickly took the company from a $4 million business to a $60 million one.

Fast forward to today, and Vaynerchuk’s helped launch a number of businesses, is the CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, the CEO VaynerX, a partner at VaynerSports and restaurant reservation app Resy, a judge on Apple’s Planet of the Apps, a four-time best-selling author, the star of an upcoming documentary and even the host to his own podcast The Gary Vaynerchuk Audio Experience. So, it’s safe to say Vaynerchuk knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship and success.

To learn more from Vaynerchuk, here are 11 inspirational quotes from the successful entrepreneur. 

1. On leadership

“You have to understand your own personal DNA. Don’t do things because I do them or Steve Jobs or Mark Cuban tried it. You need to know your personal brand and stay true to it.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

2. On motivation

“Your legacy is being written by yourself. Make the right decisions.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

3. On mindset

“Negativity always wins the short game, but positivity wins the long game.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

4. On making mistakes

“It’s all about adjusting along the way, not making the perfect call.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

5. On passion

“Don’t justify your dreams. Execute on them.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

6. On time

“Many of you are worrying about your years, while wasting your days. You can’t expect 30 years of results from 30 minutes of work. You need to move fast, but understand your vision takes time.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

7. On failure

“Once you get to a place where your failures are just yours, they get a lot less scary.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

8. On ideas

“The best ideas come when you don’t have noise.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

9. On happiness

“Be proud. Be kind. Be happy with who you are so you can spread love instead of not accepting yourself and spending all your time tearing down others because of your own pain or insecurities.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

10. On perfection

“People are crippled by perfection. I just keep moving forward.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk

11. On success

“It doesn’t matter if you win in the first half. Doesn’t matter if you’re up 17 in the fourth quarter. You’ve gotta win the actual game.” -- Gary Vaynerchuk
