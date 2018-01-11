Freelancers

India is the Largest Freelancer Market in the World, says Report

The study highlights that most Indian freelancers are under the age of 40 and are predominantly mostly men.
India is the Largest Freelancer Market in the World, says Report
Image credit: Pixabay
Whether you are a college pass out or middle-aged corporate manager, there is no age limit for taking up a freelance job. Working from home as a freelancer gives flexibility and freedom to select projects as per convenience and interest. Many big companies are outsourcing many jobs to the freelancers because it in a way saves money, space and provides flexibility. The freelance workers not only can work on demand as needed but can also adjust to business needs when required.

A recent report by PayPal, a global leader in digital payments shares an overview of India’s freelancer landscape. The study highlights the strong growth prospects of the sector and challenges of the freelancers in India. The study, conducted with 500 Indian freelancers in their local languages, highlights that, most Indian freelancers are under the age of 40 and are predominantly mostly men.

According to Narsi Subramanian, Director Growth, PayPal India, India is today the largest freelancer market in the world and poised for growth. 

Entrepreneur India summarizes few key findings of the report:

Common Issues Faced By Freelancers:

Common Issues Faced By Freelancers:

Image credit: Paypal
As a freelancer, you will face issues like chasing clients for payment. The study stated that irregular income is a key issue with freelancing. Apart from that, difficult clients and competition for work are also concerns for many freelancers.
Beneficial Aspects of Freelancing

Beneficial Aspects of Freelancing

Image credit: Paypal
Being a freelancer means getting special perks and advantages. The report highlights, being their own boss, choosing the work they enjoy and earning more income are the most attractive aspects to Freelancers.
Going Freelance

Going Freelance

Image credit: Paypal
In the digital era, the freelance population is the fastest growing component of the world. The report states that the majority of Freelancers are aged under 40 and men, with over two-thirds having been Freelancers for 5 years or less.
Freelancing Has Diversity of Business

Freelancing Has Diversity of Business

Image credit: Paypal
According to the report, web & mobile development, web designing, internet research and data entry are the key focus areas for Indian freelancers while some of them are also engaged in accounting, graphic design and consultancy.
