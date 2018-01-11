India is the Largest Freelancer Market in the World, says Report

The study highlights that most Indian freelancers are under the age of 40 and are predominantly mostly men.

January 11, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether you are a college pass out or middle-aged corporate manager, there is no age limit for taking up a freelance job. Working from home as a freelancer gives flexibility and freedom to select projects as per convenience and interest. Many big companies are outsourcing many jobs to the freelancers because it in a way saves money, space and provides flexibility. The freelance workers not only can work on demand as needed but can also adjust to business needs when required.

A recent report by PayPal, a global leader in digital payments shares an overview of India’s freelancer landscape. The study highlights the strong growth prospects of the sector and challenges of the freelancers in India. The study, conducted with 500 Indian freelancers in their local languages, highlights that, most Indian freelancers are under the age of 40 and are predominantly mostly men.

According to Narsi Subramanian, Director Growth, PayPal India, India is today the largest freelancer market in the world and poised for growth.

Entrepreneur India summarizes few key findings of the report: