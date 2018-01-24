22 Ways for College Students to Make Money on the Side

Whether you help students move or locals in the area, you can make up to $200 per move, plus tips. However, the pay largely depends on location.

One question tho - It says movers can make between $75 up to $200 per move, dependent on your location and the company. The work isn't for everyone. It’s physically hard work that involves lifting heavy materials, so you need to be in shape. But, it’s a flexible job, and the pay is good, so you can join a moving business, or start your own, marketing through word-of-mouth, social media, online ads, flyers and a website.

There a few ways to go about marketing your moving services. By creating a profile on on chore services website Taskrabbit, you can advertise your services and build your online rating footprint. You can also join a student moving service, like Bellhops (jobs pay between $75-$100 per job, according to Alex Elsea, head of growth at Bellhops) and Dolly. Both companies provide a lot of autonomy over your schedule and start at $15 an hour for moving. If you own a van or truck, that rate can go up to $30 an hour, according to Dolly.

