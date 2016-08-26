Motivational Quotes

The Best 25 Motivational Quotes To Kick Start Every Morning

The Best 25 Motivational Quotes To Kick Start Every Morning
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thoughts become things, and as entrepreneurs and leaders, it is especially important that we remember to pay attention to our thoughts every day and motivational quotes are a great way of doing this. Your ability to stay motivated isn't just for your personal benefit; it affects those around you as well: your team, your investors, your families and friends. When you can stay motivated, everyone around you is improved.

As you start each day, let these motivational quotes from some of the best minds on the planet, past and present, inspire you think positive, inspirational thoughts habitually throughout your days.

I alone cannot change the world

I alone cannot change the world

I alone cannot change the world

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." -- Mother Teresa

The only person you are destined to become

The only person you are destined to become

The only person you are destined to become

"The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

I have been impressed

I have been impressed

I have been impressed

"I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do." -- Leonardo da Vinci

I would rather die of

I would rather die of

I would rather die of

"I would rather die of passion than of boredom." -- Vincent van Gogh

Build your own dreams

Build your own dreams

Build your own dreams

"Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs." -- Farrah Gray

The question isn't who is going to let me

The question isn't who is going to let me

The question isn’t who is going to let me

"The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." -- Ayn Rand

The most difficult thing is

The most difficult thing is

The most difficult thing is

"The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." -- Amelia Earhart

Opportunities don't happen

Opportunities don't happen

Opportunities don't happen

"Opportunities don't happen, you create them." -- Chris Grosser

What seems to us as bitter trials

What seems to us as bitter trials

What seems to us as bitter trials

"What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise." -- Oscar Wilde

Being motivated costs you nothing

Being motivated costs you nothing

Being motivated costs you nothing

"Being motivated costs you nothing, but can get you everything." -- Murray Newlands

I attribute my success to this:

I attribute my success to this:

I attribute my success to this:

"I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." -- Florence Nightingale

Definiteness of purpose is

Definiteness of purpose is

Definiteness of purpose is

"Definiteness of purpose is the starting point of all achievement." -- W. Clement Stone

Eighty percent of

Eighty percent of

Eighty percent of

"Eighty percent of success is showing up." -- Woody Allen

Your time is limited so don't waste it

Your time is limited so don't waste it

Your time is limited so don’t waste it

"Your time is limited so don't waste it living someone else's life." -- Steve Jobs

People often say that motivation doesn't last

People often say that motivation doesn't last

People often say that motivation doesn’t last

"People often say that motivation doesn't last. Well, neither does bathing. That's why we recommend it daily." -- Zig Ziglar

Start where you are

Start where you are

Start where you are

"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." -- Arthur Ashe

The battles that count aren't the ones

The battles that count aren't the ones

The battles that count aren’t the ones

"The battles that count aren't the ones for gold medals. The struggles within yourself -- the invisible battles inside all of us -- that's where it's at." -- Jesse Owens

You may be disappointed if you fail

You may be disappointed if you fail

You may be disappointed if you fail

"You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don't try." -- Beverly Sills

You can never cross the ocean

You can never cross the ocean

You can never cross the ocean

"You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." -- Christopher Columbus

Nothing is impossible

Nothing is impossible

Nothing is impossible

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, 'I'm possible!'" -- Audrey Hepburn

I find that the harder I work

I find that the harder I work

I find that the harder I work

"I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have." --Thomas Jefferson

Success is the sum of small efforts

Success is the sum of small efforts

Success is the sum of small efforts

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in and day-out." -- Robert Collier

Courage is resistance to fear

Courage is resistance to fear

Courage is resistance to fear

"Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear -- not absence of fear." -- Mark Twain

The only place where success comes

The only place where success comes

The only place where success comes

"The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." -- Vidal Sassoon

When I dare to be powerful

When I dare to be powerful

When I dare to be powerful

"When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid." -- Audre Lorde

