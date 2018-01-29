Watch All of the Best Super Bowl Ad Teasers Here Before Sunday's Big Game

From Amazon's Alexa losing her voice to an imperative to support local businesses, here's a glimpse of the commercials that have circulated so far.

Super Bowl 52 is this weekend, but a few brands have started building suspense by releasing all or part of the commercials they’ll run on Sunday.

Thirty-second ad spots during the Super Bowl reportedly cost $5 million a pop, but brands ranging from Groupon to Stella Artois have begun teasing their commercials for free on YouTube.

Big names such as Google, YouTube, GoDaddy, Buick and Clorox are sitting out the Super Bowl this year, while brands including Diet Coke and M&M are emerging from the sidelines after taking a few years off. Themes of the ads range from activism to absurdity.

For those who view the commercials, rather than football or the Halftime Show, as the big game’s main attraction, click through the slides for a sneak peek of what will air during the Super Bowl.