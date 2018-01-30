6 Valuable Lessons About Money From the World's Most Famous Billionaires

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is now the wealthiest man in China, but before his riches, one of Ma's earliest gigs out of college was earning $20 a month as an English teacher. During a conversation at the Clinton Global Initiative in 2014, Ma said that millions of dollars can be a “headache” because of the attendant responsibilities. In an interview with Bloomberg in 2017, Ma had this to say about his $49.5 billion net worth: "I don't have time to spend money. People say, 'Jack, you can spend money better than government, better than the other guys.' So you have all the assets. How can you spend better? Increase my own private assets? How much many can you spend in your life?”