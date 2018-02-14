The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

Seven inexpensive franchises you can buy for less than $5,000.

Start Slideshow

Starting a business isn't cheap. You have to worry about all sorts of costs, from finding a location and hiring employees to more mundane things like buying supplies and paying bills. If you're looking to start a fast-food restaurant like McDonald's, you may need more than seven figures just to get started. If you want to own your own hotel, you could need $30 million.

But, not every business comes with such a heavy price tag. Not every franchise has the same requirements to be successful.

These seven companies offer local, home-based franchises you can take advantage of to get started and make bank.

Start the slideshow to read about the seven most affordable franchises from the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, or click here to see the full list of our available franchises.