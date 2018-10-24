Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
#51 Franchise 500| Commercial cleaning

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Commercial cleaning
|

About
Founded

1991

Franchising Since

1992 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

2520 Northwinds Pkwy., #375
Alpharetta, GA 30009

CEO

Bob Nahmias

Parent Company

Premium Franchise Brands LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$4,170 - $54,700

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000 - $14,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$2,520 - $44,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

15%

Financing Options

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15-20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

National Media

On-The-Job Training:

4 hours

Classroom Training:

15 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. is ranked #51 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Jacques Lapointe founded Jan-Pro in Providence, Rhode Island in 1991. Jan-Pro began franchising the following year, offering both master and single-unit franchises, and has since grown to over 10,000 units throughout the United States and Canada.

Jan-Pro franchisees offer commercial cleaning services to businesses such as car dealerships, gyms, banks, churches, schools and offices. The company's "Cleaning Greener" initiative emphasizes the use of cleaning products that require fewer chemicals to clean more.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $4,170 High - $54,700
Units
+3.2%+262 UNITS (1 Year) +11.6%+883 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 24th, 2018
