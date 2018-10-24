Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
2520 Northwinds Pkwy., #375
Alpharetta, GA 30009
CEO
Bob Nahmias
Parent Company
Premium Franchise Brands LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$4,170 - $54,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000 - $14,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,520 - $44,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15%
Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15-20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. is ranked #51 in the Franchise 500!
Jan-Pro franchisees offer commercial cleaning services to businesses such as car dealerships, gyms, banks, churches, schools and offices. The company's "Cleaning Greener" initiative emphasizes the use of cleaning products that require fewer chemicals to clean more.