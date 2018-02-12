India's College Dropouts Who Made It Big as Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur India lists a few business owners of India who are not just the millionaires but also an inspiration for many

February 12, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Is education a necessity to become a successful entrepreneur? Many people ask us queries like if there is any defined age for starting a business. The dilemma of choosing between education and entrepreneurship is a discussion long overdue for entrepreneurs around the world.

While many believe dropping out of college isn't the right decision, a few believe there are no set criteria when it comes to embarking on the journey of entrepreneurship given in the examples of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and many more.

We all are brought up to believe that education serves as the solution to all the problems in the world. But it isn't actually true. Today, the increasing number of elite and high-end colleges is no more than a status symbol.

Formal education certainly has its own importance. But many often believe that college education isn't necessarily all of the time. There are plenty of entrepreneurs who did not graduate or even went to school but today they are much more than just billionaires.

Entrepreneur India lists a few business owners in India who are not just millionaires but also the inspiration for many.