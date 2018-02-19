The Class of 2018 : Entrepreneur 35 Under 35
They are the set of millennials who have worked towards etching their names in truly golden words. Entrepreneur magazine is glad to present the game changers of 2018 as they represent the very idea of leadership not just in the workplace but across society in general. For us, they have the power of taking charge.
Our fiery set of 35 under 35; second year in a row now has become a bar of achievement for many. Interestingly, N R Narayana Murthy had an ambition of becoming an entrepreneur before turning 35.
This time, ironically, we have Mr Murthy's son Rohan Murty on the cover for charting his own path. This year's list is an interesting mix of artists, yogis, sports champions and entrepreneurs from host lot of industries doing path-breaking work.
The Murty Moorings - Dr. Rohan Narayana Murty, 34
A man is known by his conversations and when you are talking to Rohan Murty you really have to keep up with every word. His work necessarily requires him to split time every month between Boston, London, and Bengaluru.
Leading A Goal Galore - Sunil Chhetri, 33
Language No Bar - Umesh Sachdev, 32
The Sketching Star - Tanmay Bhat, 30
'Rap'ping It Up The 'Pendu' Way - Diljit Dosanjh, 34
Tieing Blood With Business - Karthik Naralasetty, 28
The Awakening - Akshar, 34
What's Worth Fighting For - Hardik Patel, 24
Voicing A Concern - Gurmehar Kaur, 20
The Life Saver - Arun Chandru Raju, 32
Doing His Bit For The Environment - Aniruddha Sharma, 30
Not every memory behind an idea is a fond memory. For Aniruddha Sharma, the inspiration to building Carbon Clean, a company to regulate industrial (air) pollution and use it to make by-products, could be traced back to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
Informal Education - Gaurav Munjal , 27 l Roman Saini, 25 l and Hemesh Singh, 25
Momo Mania - Sagar Daryani, 31 l Vinod Homagai, 32 & Shah Miftaur Rehman, 31
Going Against Conventions - Trishneet Arora, 24
School dropout, Arora is one of the youngest ethical hacker India ever had. "Since childhood, I was intrigued to learn about ethical hacking. It was quite challenging for me to prove that even without formal education you can actually pursue a passion to build a fortune," says Arora.
A Perfect Piece Of Time - Gaurav Mehta, 34
Gaurav's fascination for watches began at a very young age. The first watch he owned was an HMT, a gift from his father at the age of 12. The childlike enchantment with the watch made him open up the machinery and reassemble it, which soon turned into a hobby.
Building A Hip Office Culture - Ritesh Malik, 28
An Uber For Ambulances - Prabhdeep Singh, 29
At the inception of StanPlus are personal stories of three co-founders, Antoine's Poirson, Jose Leon and Prabhdeep Singh. StanPlus has serviced over 10,000 patient calls in last 12 months. On an average, it receives over 60+ calls per city every day, with each one answered in less than 15 seconds.