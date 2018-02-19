The Class of 2018 : Entrepreneur 35 Under 35

This year's list is an interesting mix of artists, yogis, sports champions and entrepreneurs from host lot of industries doing path-breaking work

February 19, 2018 9 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the set of millennials who have worked towards etching their names in truly golden words. Entrepreneur magazine is glad to present the game changers of 2018 as they represent the very idea of leadership not just in the workplace but across society in general. For us, they have the power of taking charge.

Our fiery set of 35 under 35; second year in a row now has become a bar of achievement for many. Interestingly, N R Narayana Murthy had an ambition of becoming an entrepreneur before turning 35.

This time, ironically, we have Mr Murthy's son Rohan Murty on the cover for charting his own path. This year's list is an interesting mix of artists, yogis, sports champions and entrepreneurs from host lot of industries doing path-breaking work.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)