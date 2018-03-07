10 of the Highest Paying Gig Economy Jobs of 2018

Start Slideshow

From flexible hours to being able to work from anywhere, it's no wonder people are opting to join the gig economy. There are more than 57 million freelancers in the U.S., contributing nearly $1.4 trillion to the economy every year. While the U.S. workforce continues to see growth, with an average of 2.6 percent each year, the country's freelancing growth rate is rapidly exceeding it, averaging 8.1 percent growth every year.

Related: Top 5 Ways Freelancers Can Stay Competitive in the Gig Economy

If you want to be successful as a freelancer or gig economy worker, you've got to cultivate the right skills. Many of those skills revolve around technology. To pinpoint the most highly-sought after skills that companies look for in their contract workers, Fit Small Business analyzed data from freelancing websites including Upwork, Freelancer, People Per Hour, Hubstaff and Guru to uncover the highest-paying gig economy jobs of 2018. Here are the top 10.