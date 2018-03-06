These Shepreneurs are Scripting the Next Chapter of Entrepreneurship

These 23 inspiring women across 23 categories will give a sense of inspiration, commitment to a cause and more reason to believe in a better world

March 6, 2018

As we were in the third edition of our Shepreneurs - 'Women to Watch' special issue, we thought how to come out with the most holistic list, which truly showcases achievers from different genres. Many people argue - do we still need a separate edition for women entrepreneurs, can't it be merged with regular issues. We feel, however, it needs a special mention to create awareness, bring visibility and make sure others leverage from it sooner, to have an equal play.

The issue kick-started on a positive note by India's first and only self-made woman billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon, and philanthropist, agreeing to come on board as the 'Guest Editor' for this special edition. Her journey in the field of biotechnology has been remarkable. What she accomplished was unthinkable in the late 70s, much before people became aware of the field or what it meant. It was more of an honour for us, as she chose to review the special pages and give everyone the guiding light by writing the foreword.

While compiling the list, we did not restrict ourselves to those who are making money and waves but dug deeper to look for game changers. We were inclined towards entrepreneurs, innovators and achievers.Our list includes women from various industries. We got fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Chef Ritu Dalmia, a new-age film director Alankrita Srivastava – all of whom wrote new chapters in their respective industries. There are women like Divya Modi-Tongya, who rose to equal stature in her father's business, as her brother.

As inspiration follows in all the ensuing pages, we believe to have many more women writing to us about their stories as the world needs more of them. These 23 inspiring women across 23 categories will give a sense of inspiration, commitment to a cause and more reason to believe in a better world.

