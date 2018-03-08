These are the Five Leading Ladies of Fintech Space

Upasana Taku, in the fintech space, is recognised as one of the first woman in India to lead a payments start-up

With a mission to simplify payment acceptance for Indian merchants/retailers, in 2008 Upasana Taku quit her fancy job at PayPal in the Silicon Valley to incorporate MobiKwik, one of the leading payments and wallets startups in India, with Bipin Preet Singh.

From a handful of early employees to having a strong team of 300 today, Taku's job is to hold things together at MobiKwik with focus on building India’s largest independent mobile payments network.

She says, being a woman entrepreneur in India, she had to face a few glass ceilings along the way but she has always had the confidence to get past those hurdles and carve a niche for herself.

"It is only recently that women have found more acceptance in the corporate space. There were always people who would be surprised to meet a woman heading a company," she said to Entrepreneur India

Sharing an anecdote, she added, "Once in a government department, they asked me if I will be accompanied by a male counterpart. Infuriating as it was amusing, I simply told them that it wasn’t going to happen and their only option was to get their work done through me!”