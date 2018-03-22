10 Powerful Quotes From Hollywood Star, Producer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon
Move over Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon has long broken out of her classic role in Legally Blonde and has taken the stage not only as an actress but a producer, an entrepreneur and a voice for women.
The Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-winning actress, known for films including Legally Blonde, Election, American Psycho, Wild and more, has an extensive on-camera resume, however she's just as impressive off-camera too. On top of her success as an actress, Witherspoon also launched a production company, Hello Sunshine, which, according to its website, is "all about shining a light on female authorship and agency." The company is behind the success of many popular films and series, including Gone Girl, Wild and Big Little Lies.
Outside of Hollywood, Witherspoon started a children's clothing company, Draper James, which she partnered with Girls Inc. to launch. She also founded Avon Foundation for Women, focused on bringing an end to domestic violence. It's safe to say, Witherspoon's not your ordinary Hollywood star and she's making strides towards a more equal world, inside and outside the entertainment industry.
To learn more from Witherspoon on topics such as success, fame and equality, check out these 10 inspiring quotes.
On success
On hard work
On perfection
"I don't believe in perfection. I don't think there is such a thing. But the energy of wanting things to be great is a perfectionist energy." -- Reese Witherspoon
On confidence
On mindset
On growth
On running a business
"I've realized that life is too short to spend my time with anybody who doesn't appreciate me, treat me with respect or bring value to the relationship. I'm much more confident now, and I feel like I have the ability to say, 'Nope, I don't want to work with that person.'" -- Reese Witherspoon
