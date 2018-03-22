Project Grow

10 Powerful Quotes From Hollywood Star, Producer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon

No matter the industry you're in, these Reese Witherspoon quotes can push you to do more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Powerful Quotes From Hollywood Star, Producer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon
Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images
4 min read

Move over Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon has long broken out of her classic role in Legally Blonde and has taken the stage not only as an actress but a producer, an entrepreneur and a voice for women.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

The Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-winning actress, known for films including Legally Blonde, Election, American Psycho, Wild and more, has an extensive on-camera resume, however she's just as impressive off-camera too. On top of her success as an actress, Witherspoon also launched a production company, Hello Sunshine, which, according to its website, is "all about shining a light on female authorship and agency." The company is behind the success of many popular films and series, including Gone Girl, Wild and Big Little Lies.

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

Outside of Hollywood, Witherspoon started a children's clothing company, Draper James, which she partnered with Girls Inc. to launch. She also founded Avon Foundation for Women, focused on bringing an end to domestic violence. It's safe to say, Witherspoon's not your ordinary Hollywood star and she's making strides towards a more equal world, inside and outside the entertainment industry.

To learn more from Witherspoon on topics such as success, fame and equality, check out these 10 inspiring quotes.

On success

On success
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Lord knows every day is not a success. Every year is not a success. You have to celebrate the good." -- Reese Witherspoon

On hard work

On hard work
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Many people worry so much about managing their careers, but rarely spend half that much energy managing their lives. I want to make my life, not just my job, the best it can be. The rest will work itself out." -- Reese Witherspoon

On perfection

On perfection
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"I don't believe in perfection. I don't think there is such a thing. But the energy of wanting things to be great is a perfectionist energy." -- Reese Witherspoon

Related: 11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

On confidence

On confidence
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"I encourage women to step up. Don't wait for somebody to ask you." -- Reese Witherspoon

On mindset

On mindset
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"It's a great thing, getting older. You are who you are; you say what you mean." -- Reese Witherspoon

On growth

On growth
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"All those things that you're worried about are not important. You're going to be OK. Better than OK. You're going to be great. Spend less time tearing yourself apart, worrying if you're good enough. You are good enough. And you're going to meet amazing people in your life who will help you and love you." -- Reese Witherspoon

On running a business

On running a business
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"I've realized that life is too short to spend my time with anybody who doesn't appreciate me, treat me with respect or bring value to the relationship. I'm much more confident now, and I feel like I have the ability to say, 'Nope, I don't want to work with that person.'" -- Reese Witherspoon

Related: 8 Inspirational Quotes From Movie Mogul Steven Spielberg

On motivation

On motivation
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"If you're one of those people who has that little voice in the back of her mind saying, 'Maybe I could do [fill in the blank],' don't tell it to be quiet. Give it a little room to grow, and try to find an environment it can grow in." -- Reese Witherspoon

On leadership

On leadership
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"All we can do to create change is work hard. That's my advice: Just do what you do well. If you're a producer, you've got to produce. If you're a writer, you've got to write. If you're in corporate America, keep working hard to bust through the glass ceiling." -- Reese Witherspoon

On empowerment

On empowerment
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"There are things in my life that are hard to reconcile, like divorce. Sometimes it is very difficult to make sense of how it could possibly happen. Laying blame is so easy. I don't have time for hate or negativity in my life. There's no room for it." -- Reese Witherspoon

More From Women Entrepreneur

Where Are All The Female Investors?
Investors

Where Are All The Female Investors?

The statistics aren't pretty.
Jane Leung | 5 min read
3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM
Women in Tech

3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM

Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
4 Reasons Emotional Intelligence Gives Women an Upper Hand as Negotiators
Negotiating

4 Reasons Emotional Intelligence Gives Women an Upper Hand as Negotiators

Women are uniquely equipped with the soft skills required to succeed in negotiation.
Aimee Tariq | 5 min read
Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing
Workplace Diversity

Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing

There is no such thing as permanently achieving diversity.
Dinesh Paliwal | 7 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspirational Quotes

Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes

Project Grow

9 Quotes to Inspire You to Dream Big From Millionaire Fashion Entrepreneur Tory Burch

Project Grow

8 Inspirational George Clooney Quotes on Leadership, Failure and Staying Humble