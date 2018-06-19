Indians are Hooked onto Dating Apps. But Does Your App Know Your Secret?

In conversation with Entrepreneur India, world's top dating apps' custodians share how they see the future of online dating

The dating industry is flooded with apps helping singles to find a potential match. From swiping right to clicking a heart icon on probable profiles, some online dating platforms are building creative ways to connect people in their vicinity at the touch of fingertips. Also, then there are few apps you’ve probably never even heard of.

While some apps like Tinder and Bumble are very well known globally and downloaded by millions, there are tons of other apps doing well in the Indian market. According to app market data and insights company App Annie, the two most popular applications in India by revenue were content streaming service Netflix and dating app Tinder (as per 2017 data).

Such kind of trends were surprising in more or less a conservative society. But this indicates the changing atmosphere in the urban middle class which wants to experiment with their personal lives.

Considering the growing importance of online dating industry, Entrepreneur India spoke to top dating platforms in India to know the future of this industry. The expert also gave some wonderful advice for safe online dating.