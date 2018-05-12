'It Wasn't Easy'; Mompreneurs Share Their Most Difficult Moments

They are their kids' real superheroes who manage home and office in an incredible manner

May 12, 2018 8 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From being a single woman to a wife and then a mother, life of a working woman is filled with hundreds of milestones, which only evolves at every juncture. Priorities of women change every day and every moment.

As much as every woman enjoys being on this beautiful journey of life, it takes a lot of courage to not compromise with their career opportunities and also be at the helm of their family's responsibilities. But then again, women are the masters of this art since time immemorial.

They are their kids' real superheroes who manage home and office in an incredible way that can't be explained in words; for sometimes, they have to prioritise whom to attend first - their crying baby or an important client call.

While this roller-coaster ride is filled with emotional hurdles, women manage it all without letting out a "sigh".

Mompreneurs are there to put their baby to sleep late in the night and are also up in the morning for that early investor call. But behind all of that, are also moments where they almost gave up - these are the moments they have kept to themselves. Well, until now.

This Mother's Day, Entrepreneur India spoke to mompreneurs about the most difficult moments of their entrepreneurial journey and how they overcame them. Check out our list of the worst experiences these mompreneurs faced while being an entrepreneur: