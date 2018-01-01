Mompreneurs

What It Really Takes to Be a Successful Mom Entrepreneur

Being a working parent is a nonstop juggling act. Melissa Musen Gerstein and Denise Albert of The MOMS talked with Jessica Abo to discuss how they're helping other mothers with a new tech platform.
Jessica Abo | 4 min read
This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. S...

Emily Richett | 3 min read
How Being a Single Teen Mom Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship

Rachel Neill | 5 min read
How I Balance Entrepreneurship and Motherhood

Josie Moncada | 4 min read
3 Things to Do Today to Achieve Better Work-Life Balance as a Mom Entr...

Ellevate | 4 min read

How to Survive (and Thrive) as a Freelancer with Kids

Yes, it is possible to juggle a successful freelance life with motherhood.
Diana Levine | 7 min read
7 Ways I Overcame Mommy Guilt to Start My First Business

It can feel overwhelming juggling family time with running a business, but there are ways to cope.
Brittany Bullen | 6 min read
3 Reasons Morning Routines are Essential for Mom Entrepreneurs

Having a morning routine isn't an option for today's mom entrepreneur who wants a life of freedom, connection and purpose -- it's a necessity. Here's why.
Ellevate | 5 min read
I'm a Millennial Mom and a Successful Entrepreneur. Stop Asking Me How I Manage It All.

It can be hard to avoid the biases others have about my age and gender, but I don't let it stop me.
Tori Gerbig | 6 min read
This Former Dating App CEO Wants to Make Motherhood Less Lonely.

Michelle Kennedy took her expertise as a leader in the swipe-right dating world and created Peanut, a networking app for moms.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
What Starting My Business Taught My Daughter About Entrepreneurship
What Starting My Business Taught My Daughter About Entrepreneurship

Our girls are watching.
Stacey Freeman | 4 min read
How to Market to Moms: 5 Insights Brands Should Know (Infographic)
How to Market to Moms: 5 Insights Brands Should Know (Infographic)

With 85 million moms in the U.S., it's safe to say their opinions are highly influential.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane
How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane

A new mother writes about how she managed two 'babies' at a time over the course of one harrowing but happy year.
Gabby Slome | 8 min read
These Loving Parents Went Into Debt to Build a Seaweed Snack Company That's on Track to Do $10 Million in Sales This Year
These Loving Parents Went Into Debt to Build a Seaweed Snack Company That's on Track to Do $10 Million in Sales This Year

SeaSnax, founded in 2009, grew quickly from a mother's treat for her daughter to a business that sells products in 6,000 stores around the world.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
How a Subscription-Box Founder Is Using Data to Survive -- and Thrive
How a Subscription-Box Founder Is Using Data to Survive -- and Thrive

With Rockets of Awesome, Rachel Blumenthal has built a data-driven supply chain to make her business faster and smarter.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
