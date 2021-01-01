Ross Buhrdorf
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of ZenBusiness, Inc.
Ross Buhrdorf is the founder and CEO of ZenBusiness PBC. He has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology leader, C-level executive, angel investor and board member, and he's helped transform the way consumers interact with technology.
Latest
3 Lessons to Survive Your First Year in Business
A business's first year is critical -- and challenging. Here's what you need to know.
