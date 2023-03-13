Taking the time to start your day in the right frame of mind can make a world of difference in how efficient you are throughout the day. Explore how to change your morning mindset as a working mom with the tips below so you can make the most of your day.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a mompreneur, you already have a lot on your plate. You're juggling family life, managing your business and trying to make time for yourself in between. To be honest, it can be very easy to get stuck in a rut of negative thinking. Sometimes it's hard not to wake up and immediately feel resentful about your day. Maybe you have too many tasks on your plate. Maybe your schedule is stacked with back-to-back meetings and playdates for your kiddos.

Part of business — and of life — is that you are not going to absolutely love everything you have to do. For me, having an inbox full of emails to respond to can bring me down. However, there will be parts of your work as a mom and entrepreneur that you have to do, even if you don't want to. Your brain can get stuck on those tasks and only see the bad in the day to come.

When that happens, you'll find yourself waking up every day dreading what you do, and that's not a great head space to be in for your health and well-being.

One of the best ways to make the most of your day is to shift your morning mindset and set yourself up for success. Taking the time to start your day in the right frame of mind can make a world of difference in how productive and efficient you are throughout the day. Explore how to change your morning mindset as a mompreneur with the tips below so you can make the most of your day.

Related: 3 Reasons Morning Routines are Essential for Mom Entrepreneurs

1. Record your thoughts

Keep a journal beside your bed or create a special place in your notes app dedicated to writing your thoughts down. First thing in the morning, spend at least five minutes writing down how you feel. Ask yourself: What am I feeling? What am I thinking? Am I excited for the day ahead? Does my mind keep focusing on a daunting task that is causing me stress? Or do I have ideas and enthusiasm bubbling up that just need some direction and support?

When you start to record your thoughts each morning, you'll start to recognize patterns and triggers when you're in an unproductive mindset and learn ways to shift them.

2. Examine your mindset

Now that you have things written down, take a moment to look at the big picture. Are all of your thoughts and feelings negative? Also, spend a moment to examine how your body feels with all of those emotions — are you tense and achy from stress? Or maybe relaxed and excited for the day to come! Compare your mindset to your physical feelings. This is a great way to examine how toxic thoughts are truly making you feel.

It's important to challenge these thoughts when necessary, and use self-compassion when it's needed. If you're feeling overwhelmed, it's okay to step away and refocus your energies on something else. As a mompreneur, there will be times when things don't go according to plan; it's important not to beat yourself up for every little thing. Take this time in the morning to also jot down how your overall thought patterns make you feel; if you notice yourself trending towards those toxic thoughts and it makes you sad, write it down.

Related: 5 Essential Morning Habits for the Modern Entrepreneur

3. Change your thoughts

Now that you've spent some time being reflective, it's time to focus on changing negative patterns and encouraging positive ones. Start by reacting to each negative thought with something positive. For example, when I have that inbox full of emails, I start by being grateful that I have customers and prospects to respond to and interact with. This can truly be a gamechanger.

Remind yourself of your goals, vision and purpose; think about the people you are helping along the way. Think about all the challenges you've already overcome in your journey and remind yourself of your amazing accomplishments no matter how small or big they may seem. Make sure to add some motivation in your mornings, too. Listening to inspiring podcasts, reading motivational books or spending time in prayer and gratitude in the morning can be great sources of inspiration for mompreneurs who are looking for new perspectives on their journey.

4. Connect with your why

Behind it all, always come back to your "why" of what you are doing. Those emails may be tedious, but it's worth it to run a successful business that supports your family! When you get stuck in the weeds, take a step back and remind yourself of your long-term goals. This will help propel you forward and stay focused on the end result. Also focus on the successes, no matter how small they may seem at the time — each one is taking you closer to achieving your goal. This could include something like mastering an online task or simply completing an assignment in a timely manner; give yourself the credit for each accomplishment and use them for motivation for the future.

Related: 5 Ways to Balance Kids and Work as a Mompreneur During Spring Break

5. Set three intentions for the day

You've written down your thoughts. You've reflected on them and examined them. You addressed them all in a positive manner — hopefully — and connected them back to your "why." Now, it's time to set three intentions for the day to continue in this positive and grateful mindset. Think of three intentions for the day that are positive and productive. These intentions can be related to any part of your life, such as personal growth, career success, or even family life. For example, one intention might be to have more patience with your children, another might be to start working on an exciting new project and the third could be to take a walk to embrace the beauty all around you. Whatever your intentions are, be sure to write them down and refer to them throughout the day to keep yourself on track.

Follow this routine every day, and watch how your mindset shifts and changes the outcome of your whole day.