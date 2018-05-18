Meet These 12 Trans Women Who Proved Themselves as Achievers

The Supreme Court's 2014 judgment to recognize transgender people as a third gender came-in as much relief to the community

The transgender or the Hijra community in India has stayed aloof from the society for the longest period of time, some of them were able to make it big and rise to prominent positions and some were not able to come out of the dark alleys of urban India despite efforts from the government and non-governmental agencies.

The Supreme Court's 2014 judgment to recognize transgender people as a third gender came-in as much relief to the community. However, nothing much has changed on the ground as we continue to witness a lot of hijras resorting to begging, prostitution and dancing on special occasions for their bread and butter.

But then there are few who came out of the taboo and were able to prove themselves as achievers. We can categorise them as good human beings and not just transgenders as we present them as role models for those who still live in despair.

Entrepreneur India glances through some of these inspiring trans women.