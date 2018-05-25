From Steve Jobs to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Enduring Pieces of Advice From the Most Inspiring Commencement Addresses

'We are more vulnerable than we ever thought, but we are stronger than we ever imagined.'

Director Steven Spielberg, Harvard University, 2016

If ever you’re in need of some inspiration, a surefire way to help light the fire is to get into the mindset of someone who is poised to make a big leap, like college graduates about to step off their campuses and into the real world. Here are just a few of the innovators, creators and leaders that have imparted hard-won knowledge on to the next generation.

“Your intuition is different from your conscience. They work in tandem, but here’s the distinction: Your conscience shouts, ‘here’s what you should do,’ while your intuition whispers, ‘here’s what you could do.’ Listen to that voice that tells you what you could do. Nothing will define your character more than that.”

Read more: Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)

Bill Gates, Harvard University, 2007

Sheryl Sandberg, University of California at Berkeley, 2016

“Humanity’s greatest advances are not in its discoveries -- but in how those discoveries are applied to reduce inequity. Whether through democracy, strong public education, quality health care, or broad economic opportunity -- reducing inequity is the highest human achievement … I talk to skeptics who claim there is no hope. They say: ‘Inequity has been with us since the beginning, and will be with us till the end -- because people just don’t care. I completely disagree. I believe we have more caring than we know what to do with.”

“The easy days ahead of you will be easy. It is the hard days -- the times that challenge you to your very core -- that will determine who you are. You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but by how you survive... Build resilience in yourselves. When tragedy or disappointment strike, know that you have the ability to get through absolutely anything. I promise you do. As the saying goes, we are more vulnerable than we ever thought, but we are stronger than we ever imagined.”

Read more: Sheryl Sandberg Commencement Speech, University of California at Berkeley, May 2016 (Transcript)

President Barack Obama, Barnard College, 2012

“Whether it’s starting a business, or running for office, or raising a amazing family, remember that making your mark on the world is hard. It takes patience. It takes commitment. It comes with plenty of setbacks, and it comes with plenty of failures. But whenever you feel that creeping cynicism, whenever you hear those voices say you can’t make a difference, whenever somebody tells you to set your sights lower -- the trajectory of this country should give you hope. Previous generations should give you hope. What young generations have done before should give you hope. Young folks who marched and mobilized and stood up and sat in, from Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, didn’t just do it for themselves; they did it for other people.”

Conan O’Brien, Dartmouth University, 2011

Steve Jobs, Stanford University, 2005

"Whether you fear it or not, disappointment will come. The beauty is that through disappointment you can gain clarity, and with clarity comes conviction and true originality."

“Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith. I’m convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did. You’ve got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it. And, like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on. So keep looking until you find it. Don’t settle.”

Read more: Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)

Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments, USC, 2015

Stephen Colbert, University of Virginia, 2013

Actor and Comedian Kumail Nanjiani, Grinnell College, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda, University of Pennsylvania, 2016

J.K. Rowling, Harvard University, 2008.

Writer and Producer Shonda Rhimes, Dartmouth University, 2014

