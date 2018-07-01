At The Helm: Meet The Next Generation of Indian Entrepreneurs

SHOBHAN MITTAL, 38, CEO AND JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR, GREENPLY INDUSTRIES

An avid traveler, Shobhan's primary aim of visiting various countries has been to learn new technologies to add value to his father's company, Greenply Industries. "I never really got a chance to think of doing anything else. It was instilled in me that whatever my father was building is for me and my brother," laughs Sobhan. After completing his higher education, he joined Greenply as a director in 2006. Within years, he was able to gain his father's trust and from 2011, he was heading a new branch. Eventually, he has proved to be a major asset for the company. He feels blessed to have his father as a mentor, who gave him space to make mistakes and then rectify those.