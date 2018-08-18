Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.

August 18, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When one thinks about leadership, it’s not just restricted to the founder per se. In a growing company, it is the upcoming set of leaders who take forward that vision and put it into action. And, their roles become more crucial when the organization expands into new territories. As a boss, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) can make or break the vision of an enterprise. In 2017, we saw UBER scouting for a new CEO and companies like Facebook are operating without one. On the other hand, 2018 saw two daring CEOs driving their India vision with Walmart-Flipkart deal and IKEA’s debut in India. While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.

With inputs by Sugandh Bahl, Vanita Peter D'Souza, Rahul R and Ankur Bhardwaj

(This article was first published in the August 2018 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)