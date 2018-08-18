Daring CEOs

Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When one thinks about leadership, it’s not just restricted to the founder per se. In a growing company, it is the upcoming set of leaders who take forward that vision and put it into action. And, their roles become more crucial when the organization expands into new territories. As a boss, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) can make or break the vision of an enterprise. In 2017, we saw UBER scouting for a new CEO and companies like Facebook are operating without one. On the other hand, 2018 saw two daring CEOs driving their India vision with Walmart-Flipkart deal and IKEA’s debut in India. While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.

With inputs by Sugandh Bahl, Vanita Peter D'Souza, Rahul R and Ankur Bhardwaj

(This article was first published in the August 2018 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Start Slideshow
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Manu Kumar Jain

Manu Kumar Jain
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Taking Mi To Every Indian 

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India

 “A Mi Fan or customer doesn’t have to burn a hole in his/her pocket in order to proudly own and enjoy a beautifully designed, high-quality product with the best specifications. This is the beauty of Xiaomi,” Jain says.

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

CP Gurnani

CP Gurnani
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Bringing Entrepreneurship in Management

CP Gurnani, Tech Mahindra

“I was a small-town guy who didn’t even know what being a CEO meant. At 33, I was already the CEO of a small unit. At 38, I was a CXO. It was no longer a dream, it just came to me,” Gurnani says, as he recalled his 36-year journey as a dreamer, achiever, and a giver.

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Krish Iyer

Krish Iyer
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Illuminating Impact of 'Big Retail' Over India's Kirana Stores

Krish Iyer, Walmart India

“With the influx of digital influence in the market, my sole aim has been to attract the kiranawalas to buy products from us at an affordable rate. About 95 per cent of our purchase directly comes from farmers and women entrepreneurs,” says Iyer.

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

M.S. Unnikrishnan

M.S. Unnikrishnan
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Spearheading a 'Global Cool'

M.S. Unnikrishnan, Thermax

“It seems like I joined this company yesterday as a trainee engineer and today I stand as the Managing Director and CEO of Thermax,” says Unnikrishnan, who joined the company in 1982 and today, he is the longest-running CEOs of the company.

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

S. Ravi Kant

S. Ravi Kant
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Smart-timing the New India

S. Ravi Kant, Watch Division and Accessories, Titan

Once considered as one of the best gift articles, watches are now being replaced by gadgets and activity bands. “All around, I noticed young people wearing cheap activity bands from China which has been an eyeopener,” says Kant. 

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Vishal Makhijani

Vishal Makhijani
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Getting Udacity its Decision Making Powers

Vishal Makhijani, Udacity

During his tenure, the institute received its autonomous status and earned independent decision-making powers across geographies. “This resulted in over 200 per cent growth for 2017. International students are now more than half of Udacity’s overall student base,” adds Makhijani.

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Peter Betzel

Peter Betzel
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Planning Long-term Growth Story

Peter Betzel, IKEA India

“We have a long-term commitment for India and consider it to be one of IKEA's most crucial markets," says Betzel. 

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Apoorva Mehta

Apoorva Mehta
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Finding True Love With Dharma's Success

Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions

“We are like brothers working together and all credit goes to him for giving me that respect and love. When he got me, he said, listen I want you to be around with me while running this company,” Mehta exclaims while talking about his relationship with Karan Johar.

Next Slide
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Manishi Sanwal

Manishi Sanwal
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

For Going M&A Shopping at Mumbai Airport

Manishi Sanwal, Flemingo Travel Retail

“We always buy directly from the brands to ensure the customers get the price advantage. Moreover, the products needed to be moved from multiple locations around the world and at the same time, maintain duty-free status,"  he said.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs
  • Manu Kumar Jain
  • CP Gurnani
  • Krish Iyer
  • M.S. Unnikrishnan
  • S. Ravi Kant
  • Vishal Makhijani
  • Peter Betzel
  • Apoorva Mehta
  • Manishi Sanwal
 Next Slide