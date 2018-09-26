Project Grow

11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

The cosmetics tycoon provides lessons on the importance of passion and perseverance.
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder
Image credit: New York Daily News Archive | Getty Images
Estee Lauder
3 min read

Like most entrepreneurs, passion was at the core of cosmetics tycoon Estee Lauder. From a young age, Lauder was obsessed with beauty, and it wasn’t before long that she turned her dreams into reality. With the help of her chemist uncle, Lauder developed creams and other products that she would sell to local beauty stores in her hometown of Queens, N.Y. In 1946, Lauder officially launched her now world-renowned beauty company Estee Lauder with her husband Joseph Lauder. The business skyrocketed to success.

Related: 17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

In 1998, Lauder was the only woman to land on Time’s top 20 business geniuses of the 20th century. In 2004, the year Lauder died, the beauty entrepreneur was named Time’s person of the year. Estee Lauder has become one of the biggest brands in beauty, with a worth of more than $50 billion. The company employs more than 46,000 people worldwide.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

To learn more from Lauder and the cosmetics empire she built, here are 11 inspirational quotes on hard work, perseverance and getting started.

Start Slideshow
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On getting started

On getting started
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“All great things begin with a vision … a dream.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On hard work

On hard work
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On perseverance

On perseverance
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“First comes the shy wish. Then you must have the heart to have the dream. Then, you work, and work.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On motivation

On motivation
Image credit: Entrepreneur

“Business is there if you go after it.” -- Estee Lauder

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On risks

On risks
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Risk-taking is the cornerstone of empires.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On goals

On goals
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Projecting your mind into a successful situation is the most powerful means to achieve goals.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On success

On success
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Each businessperson must find a style, that voice that grows clearer and louder with each success and failure. Observing your own and your competitors’ successes and failures makes your inner business voice more sure and vivid.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On mindset

On mindset
Image credit: Entrepreneur

“I am a visceral person by nature. I act on instinct, quickly, without pondering possible disaster and without indulging in deep introspection.” -- Estee Lauder

Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On opportunity

On opportunity
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“People do make their luck by daring to follow their instincts, taking risks and embracing every possibility.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On ideas

On ideas
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Most good ideas sparkle in simplicity, so much so that everyone wonders why no one ever did that before.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Slide
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

On persistence

On persistence
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“When I thought I couldn’t go on, I forced myself to keep going. My success is based on persistence, not luck.” -- Estee Lauder
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder
  • 1. On getting started
  • 2. On hard work
  • 3. On perseverance
  • 4. On motivation
  • 5. On risks
  • 6. On goals
  • 7. On success
  • 8. On mindset
  • 9. On opportunity
  • 10. On ideas
  • 11. On persistence
 Next Slide