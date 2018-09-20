From Being a Businessman to a Spaceman

According to Musk, the trip will last for less than 6 days and is tentatively scheduled in 2023. After the announcement on Monday, Maezawa expressed his love for the moon as a kid. “Just staring at the moon fueled my imagination; it's always there and has continued to inspire humanity. That is why I do not pass up this opportunity to see the moon up close.” He also plans to bring along up to eight artists on the ride.