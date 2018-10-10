Project Grow

8 Inspirational George Clooney Quotes on Leadership, Failure and Staying Humble

The actor-slash-entrepreneur has some words of wisdom for entrepreneurs.
Image credit: Rich Fury | Getty Images
Actor, director, producer, humanitarian, entrepreneur -- is there anything that George Clooney doesn’t do? With such a long list of accomplishments, there are a number of things you can learn from the successful Hollywood star.

Clooney’s breakout role was as Dr. Doug Ross on NBC’s ER. Putting his name on the map and landing him two Emmy awards, Clooney has gone on to star in, direct and produce a number of films, including Ocean’s Eleven, Syriana, Michael Clayton and Up in the Air, to name a few. Now an Academy Award-winning actor, Clooney has gone on to get his feet wet in business, famously launching tequila company Casamigos, which he sold to Diageo for a whopping $1 billion last year.

From entrepreneurship to acting, Clooney’s hats are many and to learn how he’s found success in various industries, check out these eight inspirational quotes.

On leadership

"In the end, it's more fun to be the painter than the paint." -- George Clooney
On failure

“Failures are infinitely more instructive than successes.” -- George Clooney
On courage

“The simple truth is everyone has an opinion, everyone has the right to voice it and they should if they want to.” -- George Clooney

On confidence

"I had to stop going to auditions thinking, 'Oh, I hope they like me.' I had to go in thinking I was the answer to their problem." -- George Clooney
On growth

"You never really learn much from hearing yourself speak.” -- George Clooney
On living life to the fullest

“You have only a short period of time in your life to make your mark, and I’m there now.” -- George Clooney

On hard work

“The only failure is not to try.” -- George Clooney
On being humble

"I watch Batman & Robin from time to time. It's the worst movie I ever made, so it's a good lesson in humility." -- George Clooney
