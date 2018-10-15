13 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship will make you life and cry and hope for a happy ending. Just like a good movie.

October 15, 2018 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many excellent movies have been made about entrepreneurs and the pioneering spirit they embody. These movies can encourage, exhilarate and, of course, entertain us.

For all the aspiring entrepreneurs out there who are looking for some movie inspiration while cozying up with some popcorn, here are the top 13 flicks about the entrepreneurial experience.

Related: 8 Movies That Increase Your IQ - #5 Will Test How Smart You Are