A Look at the Words Adding Volume to the #MeToo Wave

#MeToo movement is incomplete without recognizing the person behind it. Tarana Burke, is perhaps, the most powerful voice of all and the founder of the #MeToo movement. Burke has been eloquent about the need to stir the spirits of women that were otherwise dampened by the processes of their voices getting silenced. She also reminds everyone time again of the fact that even though Me Too has gained momentum only in the last year but her efforts to work on this campaign have been underway since years. This black woman has given more agency to the world than anybody could. Moreover, her real agency lies in protecting the rights of every woman be it black or white.

“It wasn’t built to be a viral campaign or a hashtag that is here today and forgotten tomorrow. It was a catchphrase to be used from survivor to survivor to let folks know that they were not alone and that a movement for radical healing was happening and possible.” Burke said to Ebony.