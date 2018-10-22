Top 8 Businessmen Who Mixed Business with Politics

Vijay Mallya lives the dream of every common man. Car, women, alcohol and luxury in infinity is what characterises this man. He had everything going for him till a few years ago. His life’s timeline is one of the biggest instances of the rise and fall stories. As the chairman of the UB group, Mallya has amassed wealth from businesses in real estate, alcohol, aviation etc. The Kingfisher brand is Mallya’s product and the models in the calendar every man’s fancy.

The liquor baron became Rajya Sabha member in 2002. He later joined the Janta Party but was ousted soon after corruption and money laundering charges starting looming over him. Today, Mallya’s name is tainted with several accusations and he remains the quintessential example of India’s most iconic fall in business and politics.