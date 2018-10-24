Crossing $1 billion Valuation, These Startups are Japan's 'Yunikonns'

This year, for the first time, the Shinzo Abe-government has set a target of creating 20 unicorns or listed equivalents in its annual growth strategy by 2023

The tech and robotics world leader, Japan has a big pool of talent and innovation that is helping the country’s economy rev up, yet its startup ecosystem is regarded as much less healthy than its counterparts in the US, Europe and South Korea.

The business ecosystem of the island nation is seemingly different from other nations in the Asia Pacific region. According to a CB Insights report, Japan is relatively moving slower than other Asia Pacific countries in crossing the $1 billion valuation milestone. According to a recent list from CB Insights, the US ranks number one with more than 120 of the 272 unicorns in the world. China is the second with more than 78 unicorns and is quickly catching up. But Japan has less number of unicorns than what’s expected.

However, the Shinzo Abe government is trying to ramp up the number of unicorns in the country by pumping investments in the startups through its initiatives. This year, for the first time, the government has set a target of creating 20 unicorns or listed equivalents in its annual growth strategy by 2023.

Here’s a list of companies that have crossed the $1 billion valuation mark in Japan and are eying market beyond their home country: