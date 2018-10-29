7 Traits of an Effective Leader
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.Leadership is a solitary road. It requires every ounce of your strength to be an effective leader. Hence, it is time to reassess your role as a leader and check if you possess the following qualities required to be an influential leader:
Courage
Persistence
There is nothing new about the trait of persistence. But it takes an awful amount of stubbornness to persist. If something is not happening, targets are not getting achieved, sales are dropping, the clientele is at an all-time low, no effort is resulting in fruition, then entrepreneurs must brainstorm as to what is lacking and how can the void be filled. They must be stubborn to break through a deadlock.
Hard work
Failures
Entrepreneurs who repeatedly face failures must consider themselves fortunate. Confused? All great leaders, businessmen, sportsperson have faced failures. Failure is only a word given for setbacks. It a deeply embedded secular word open to multiple connotations. And the connotation of the individual must not clash with the connotation of the world. Therefore face failures with pride and courage. Fall, dust off the dirt and defeat and move on.
Awareness
The leaders must be aware of everything happening in the lower levels of the organisation from top to bottom. Ultimately, the leader is responsible for the smooth day-to-day functioning of the organisation. It is therefore important for the leader to take the onus of the company and keep his or her eyes wide open throughout in order to avoid accidents. Even the smallest of the details must not be left out.
Humble
People will not remember you for your work as much as they will do for your virtues as a human being. Become the kind of person who when steps out of the company is remembered by his subordinates in the times to come. It is very easy to become arrogant with position, ranks and wealth. It is tough to keep your feet on the ground in the face of life when everything is going for you. All the worldly riches and material benefit are transient and so letting them become your identity is not worth it.