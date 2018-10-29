7 Traits of an Effective Leader

There will be times when some people who appear in your environment are absolutely opposite to your liking and whose work ethics are very different from your expectations from them. In such cases, the first step is to accept and embrace them for what they are. Remember, everyone has a right to existence, the right to showcase their talent and hard work in their own unique way. It is absolutely fine to dislike or not like someone. But the way to deal with them is to always look at the positives and identity one aspect in them which you would like to have and imbibe.